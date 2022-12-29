Head-To-Head Contrast: IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) & Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium $270,000.00 125.92 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

IperionX currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.84%. Given IperionX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 1.29% 0.37% 0.32%

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats IperionX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

