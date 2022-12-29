Head to Head Contrast: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53% Similarweb -50.80% -141.06% -36.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Similarweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.44 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.29 Similarweb $137.67 million 2.91 -$68.98 million ($1.23) -4.39

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Similarweb 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 268.91%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 148.15%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Similarweb.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

