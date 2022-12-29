Head-To-Head Review: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brenntag and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.02 billion 0.57 $530.38 million $1.16 10.82 Atlas Copco $12.93 billion 4.40 $2.11 billion $0.48 24.44

Atlas Copco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenntag. Brenntag is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.35% 18.94% 7.53% Atlas Copco 17.05% 30.95% 14.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brenntag and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atlas Copco 1 7 5 0 2.31

Brenntag presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 664.94%. Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 692.63%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Brenntag.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brenntag pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brenntag is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Brenntag on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

