Hedera (HBAR) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $14.20 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,180.3113 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04058095 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,667,730.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

