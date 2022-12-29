HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.21

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $298.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

