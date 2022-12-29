Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 7.9%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home, cash secured line, and commercial loans, as well as home equity line of credit. It also provides gift cards, cashier's check, safe deposit boxes, credit and debit cards, reorder checks, switch kits, ATMs, and online and mobile banking services.

