HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $10.55 billion and $7.11 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
