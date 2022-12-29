High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in December

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 65,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

