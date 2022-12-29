High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in December

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 65,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
