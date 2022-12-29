HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 163,573 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HNI by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

