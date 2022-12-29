Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NYSE CB traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

