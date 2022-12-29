Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.42. 61,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 68,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

