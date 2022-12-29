Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.42. 61,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 68,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.