Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00006896 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $57.34 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.92 or 0.05147346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00498452 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.70 or 0.29533522 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.12731678 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $23,769,080.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.