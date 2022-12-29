Horizen Trading Up 4.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00053532 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.57 million and $3.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,199,719 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.