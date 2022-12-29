Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 6,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.