HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HPX Stock Performance

HPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. HPX has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HPX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HPX by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

