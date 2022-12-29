HT Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 259,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,679,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

