ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,018 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
ICL Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICL Group (ICL)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.