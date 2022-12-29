ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,018 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.14.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

