Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

