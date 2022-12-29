Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.9 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAF stock remained flat at $6.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

