Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.52

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 12700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Imaflex Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

