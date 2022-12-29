Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Michael Arenberg Sells 70,508 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 160,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,047. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 323,376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

