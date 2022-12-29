Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMYSF shares. BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. AlphaValue raised Imerys to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Imerys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Imerys Price Performance

IMYSF remained flat at 38.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is 34.97. Imerys has a twelve month low of 34.72 and a twelve month high of 41.30.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Featured Articles

