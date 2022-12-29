Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Impinj comprises about 5.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 1.8 %

Impinj stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,200.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,952 shares of company stock worth $58,422,030 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.