Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 71,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,851. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

