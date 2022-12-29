Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 5.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 92 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares in the company, valued at $72,819,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $5,802,780. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 418.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

