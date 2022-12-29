Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 28,000 shares.

Inscape Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$431,430.00 and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Inscape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.