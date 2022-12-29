Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

Robert C. Jacobucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,095,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,692. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

