Insider Buying: The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Insider Purchases 367 Shares of Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston purchased 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,423.74).

Law Debenture Price Performance

LON:LWDB traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 778 ($9.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,481. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 834.32 ($10.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 762.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.56. The company has a market capitalization of £995.08 million and a P/E ratio of 627.64.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

