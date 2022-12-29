Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 32,670 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90.

WPM traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$53.71. 803,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.26. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

