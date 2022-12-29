Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 455 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,331 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.