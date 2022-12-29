Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $217.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

