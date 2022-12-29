Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

