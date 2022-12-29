Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $33.66 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

