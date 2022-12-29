Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

