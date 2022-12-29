Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 395,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.05 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.