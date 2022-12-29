Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

