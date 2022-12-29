Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 25,282 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.

