Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

