International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 3,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

