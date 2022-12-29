Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Holdings Raised by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.