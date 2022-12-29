Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 84.9% in December

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 136,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.70. 46,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,020. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

