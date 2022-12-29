Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.62. 96,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

