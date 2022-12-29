Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 53,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $38.18.
