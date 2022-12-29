Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 53,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.