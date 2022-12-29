Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $403.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.