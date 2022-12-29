Investors Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.