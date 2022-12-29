IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 16% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 117,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.50.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

