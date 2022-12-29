iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,237. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

