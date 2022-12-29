iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $368,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

