iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 122.8% in December

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 387,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 5,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

