iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

